Outsourcer Capita backs revenue growth outlook, sells Axelos stake

Pushkala Aripaka Reuters
British outsourcer Capita said on Monday it was on track to post a growth in revenue for the first time in six years after trading in the first half of 2021 improved and the company won several new contracts.

The London-listed firm separately announced an agreement to sell its stake in Axelos for an enterprise value of 380 million pounds ($524.70 million), as it also looks to shed non-core assets and reduce costs.

($1 = 0.7242 pounds)

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Pushkala.A@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @pullthekart; Mobile: +91 852 751 3793 ;))

