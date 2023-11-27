Outside China, new coal power plant construction dwindles - think tank

SINGAPORE, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Outside of China, less than 2 gigawatts (GW) of new coal power capacity went into construction in the first three quarters of this year, well below a 2015-2022 annual average of 16 GW, U.S. think tank Global Energy Monitor (GEM) said on Tuesday.

With COP28 climate talks starting this week in the United Arab Emirates, the decline in new capacity construction "provides momentum" for countries to rethink the 110 gigawatts of coal-fired projects still under consideration across the world, GEM said.

More than 95% of the coal plant capacity that went into construction this year was in China, but GEM also warned that at least 15.3 GW of new capacity has been proposed in other countries, including India, Indonesia and Kazakhstan.

China currently has 136.2 GW of coal power under construction, while India has 31.6 GW and Indonesia 14.5 GW, data from GEM's Global Coal Plant Tracker shows.

Global efforts to cut fossil fuel consumption are set to take centre stage at COP28 starting on Thursday.

China's top climate envoy, Xie Zhenhua, has already warned that a phase-out remains "unrealistic", saying in September that fossil fuels were still required to safeguard economic growth.

