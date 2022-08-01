Outset Medical Spikes On 510 (K) Clearance For Tablo, Revenue Outlook For FY22

(RTTNews) - Outset Medical, Inc. (OM) shares are surging more than 28 percent on Monday morning trade after the medical technology company revealed FDA clearance for its 510(k) submission and resumption of Tablo Hemodialysis system shipments for home use and said it now expects growth in revenue for 2022. Looking ahead to the full year 2022, the company now expects revenue for 2022 in a range of $105-$110 million, up 2-7 percent growth from the previous year. In 2021, the company recorded revenue of $84.3 million.

Currently, shares are trading at $19.25, up 24.60 percent from the previous close of $15.45 on a volume of 907,815. The shares have traded in a range of $13.25-$60.33 on average volume of 757,014 for the 52 week period.

