Outset Medical Slides On Q4 Wider Net Loss

(RTTNews) - Outset Medical, Inc. (OM) shares are declining more than 10 percent on Tuesday morning trade after reporting fourth-quarter net loss, wider than the prior year.

The company reported quarterly loss of $41.44 million, wider than $41.23 million in the prior year. On an adjusted basis, loss was $36.4 million or $0.71 per share.

Currently, shares are at $25.57, down 10.08 percent from the previous close of $28.43 on a volume of 563,218.

