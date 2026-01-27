Outset Medical Secures FDA Clearance For Next-Generation Tablo Hemodialysis System

(RTTNews) - Outset Medical, Inc. (OM) announced that the U.S. FDA has granted 510(k) clearance for its next-generation Tablo Hemodialysis System, enabling the company to introduce an upgraded platform designed to deliver higher levels of cybersecurity, reliability, and connectivity across hospital and home dialysis settings.

Hemodialysis is a life-sustaining therapy for patients with kidney failure, yet traditional systems are often complex, costly, and difficult to integrate into modern hospital IT environments. As cyberattacks on healthcare infrastructure continue to rise, dialysis devices- many of which rely on outdated software- face increasing scrutiny under the FDA's strengthened medical device cybersecurity standards issued in 2025.

The newly cleared Tablo platform becomes the first hemodialysis system to meet the FDA's most rigorous cybersecurity guidance, incorporating protections at the hardware, software, and cloud levels. Outset said the system is engineered to align with today's hospital information-security requirements, offering enterprise-grade safeguards for patient data and device integrity.

Beyond cybersecurity, the next-generation Tablo includes operating system modernization, hardware upgrades, and software enhancements intended to improve performance and extend the time between planned maintenance in high-acuity environments. The system also features a redesigned exterior built for hospital-grade durability.

Tablo is an FDA-cleared, all-in-one hemodialysis system that integrates water purification and on-demand dialysate production, enabling use from hospital to home. More than 1,000 U.S. healthcare facilities currently use Tablo, with millions of treatments delivered to date.

Outset plans to begin shipping the next-generation platform in the second quarter of 2026. Existing customers will be eligible to upgrade to the new cybersecurity architecture.

OM has traded between $3.10 and $21.98 over the past year. The stock is currently trading at $5.31, up 6.84%.

