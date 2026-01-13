Outset Medical (OM) Soars 22.2%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Outset Medical, Inc. OM shares ended the last trading session 22.2% higher at $5.57. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 9.1% gain over the past four weeks.

Outset Medical recorded a strong price rise on investors’ optimism surrounding the company’s announcement of unaudited revenue for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2025. Revenue in the fourth quarter totaled approximately $28.9 million, bringing revenue for 2025 to approximately $119.5 million, a 5% increase year over year. Additionally, the market is also upbeat regarding Karen N. Prange’s new appointment as a board of director.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.45 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +91.9%. Revenues are expected to be $26.9 million, down 8.7% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Outset Medical, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on OM going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

Outset Medical is a member of the Zacks Medical Info Systems industry. One other stock in the same industry, Clover Health Investments, Corp. CLOV, finished the last trading session 1.5% higher at $2.64. CLOV has returned -3.7% over the past month.

Clover Health Investments' consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at -$0.05. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -350%. Clover Health Investments currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

