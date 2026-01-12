BioTech
Outset Medical Jumps As FY2025 Revenue Rebounds After Prior-Year Decline

January 12, 2026 — 09:49 am EST

(RTTNews) - Outset Medical, Inc. (OM) has announced unaudited revenue for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2025.

The company reported approximately $28.9 million in revenue for Q4 2025, slightly below $29.5 million in Q4 2024. However, full-year 2025 revenue rose to $119.5 million from $113.7 million in 2024, marking a rebound after a 13% decline in 2024 compared to 2023.

As of Dec.31, 2025, cash, including restricted cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments, totaled $173 million.

The complete financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025, are expected to be reported next month.

Leslie Trigg, Chair and Chief Executive Officer. "In 2026, we look forward to building on our innovation track record by delivering new services and technologies that continue to improve patient care outcomes with lower cost and less complexity than traditional dialysis."

The company also announced the appointment of Karen Prange to its board of directors and its Compensation Committee, replacing Andrea Saia, who served on the board since March 2021.

A one-for-fifteen reverse stock split was implemented on March 20, 2025.

OM has traded in a range of $3.10 to $21.98 in the last 1 year. The stock is currently trading at $5.44, up 19%.

