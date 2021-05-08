Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) First-Quarter Results Just Came Out: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For This Year

A week ago, Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) came out with a strong set of quarterly numbers that could potentially lead to a re-rate of the stock. Results overall were solid, with revenues arriving 6.8% better than analyst forecasts at US$23m. Higher revenues also resulted in substantially lower statutory losses which, at US$0.70 per share, were 6.8% smaller than the analysts expected. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NasdaqGS:OM Earnings and Revenue Growth May 8th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Outset Medical from seven analysts is for revenues of US$95.4m in 2021 which, if met, would be a major 45% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 27% to US$3.19. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$92.6m and losses of US$3.23 per share in 2021.

The consensus price target held steady at US$63.50despite the upgrade to revenue forecasts and ongoing losses. The analysts seems to think the business is otherwise performing roughly in line with expectations. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Outset Medical at US$66.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$60.00. Still, with such a tight range of estimates, it suggeststhe analysts have a pretty good idea of what they think the company is worth.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Outset Medical's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2021 expected to display 65% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 232% over the past year. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 8.0% annually. So it's pretty clear that, while Outset Medical's revenue growth is expected to slow, it's still expected to grow faster than the industry itself.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that the analysts made no changes to their forecasts for a loss next year. Happily, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$63.50, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have forecasts for Outset Medical going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Before you take the next step you should know about the 1 warning sign for Outset Medical that we have uncovered.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.