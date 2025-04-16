Outset Medical, Inc. Announces Q1 2025 Financial Results Release and Conference Call Details

Outset Medical will announce Q1 2025 financial results on May 7, followed by a conference call with executives.

$OM Insider Trading Activity

$OM insiders have traded $OM stock on the open market 28 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 28 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LESLIE TRIGG (Chair and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 114,335 shares for an estimated $96,811 .

. NABEEL AHMED (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 78,034 shares for an estimated $64,482 .

. JOHN L. BROTTEM (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 64,342 shares for an estimated $53,063 .

. MARC NASH (SVP Operations and R&D) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 44,531 shares for an estimated $36,548.

$OM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 22 institutional investors add shares of $OM stock to their portfolio, and 42 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outset Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: OM) (“Outset”), a medical technology company pioneering a first-of-its-kind technology to reduce the cost and complexity of dialysis, today announced that it will release financial results for the first quarter 2025 after the close of trading on Wednesday, May 7, 2025.





On the same day, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific time (5:00 p.m. Eastern time), Leslie Trigg, Chair and Chief Executive Officer, and Nabeel Ahmed, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss financial and operating results.







Conference Call Details







The conference call will begin at 2:00 p.m. Pacific time (5:00 p.m. Eastern time) on Wednesday, May 7, 2025. Those interested in joining the conference call may do so by



registering online



. Once registered, participants will receive dial-in numbers and a unique pin to join the call. Participants are encouraged to register more than 15 minutes before the start of the call. A live and archived webcast of the event will be available on the “Investors” section of the Outset website at



https://investors.outsetmedical.com/



.







About Outset Medical, Inc.







Outset is a medical technology company pioneering a first-of-its-kind technology to reduce the cost and complexity of dialysis. The Tablo



®



Hemodialysis System, FDA cleared for use from the hospital to the home, represents a significant technological advancement that transforms the dialysis experience for patients and operationally simplifies it for providers. Tablo serves as a single enterprise solution that can be utilized across the continuum of care, allowing dialysis to be delivered anytime, anywhere and by anyone. The integration of water purification and on-demand dialysate production enables Tablo to serve as a dialysis clinic on wheels, with 2-way wireless data transmission and a proprietary data analytics platform powering a new holistic approach to dialysis care. Tablo is a registered trademark of Outset Medical, Inc.







Contact







Jim Mazzola





Investor Relations







jmazzola@outsetmedical.com





