Markets
OM

Outset Medical Ascends 12% In Morning Trade

November 23, 2022 — 10:25 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (OM) are rising more than 12% Wednesday morning at $20.14.

There have been no company-specific news today to propel the stock.

Early in the month, a the company had reported a revenue growth of 5.5% year-on-year to $27.8 million for its third quarter.

The company also had increased its full-year revenue outlook to $111 million-$113 million from $105 million-$110 million projected earlier.

On November 16, Outset had said it ranked 33 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech and energy tech companies in North America.

Outset revenue grew 5,000 percent to $103 million between 2018 and 2021.

Outset Medical is a medical technology company, that develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis.

OM has traded in the range of $11.41-$51.69 in the last 1 year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

OM

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.