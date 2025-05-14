Outset Medical Appoints Kevin O’Boyle to Board of Directors and Audit Committee Chair

Outset Medical appoints Kevin O’Boyle to Board and Audit Committee, replacing Dale E. Jones.

Potential Positives

The appointment of Kevin O’Boyle, a healthcare industry veteran with over 20 years of experience, to the Board of Directors brings significant expertise in capital equipment and recurring revenue business models that align with Outset's growth strategy.

Mr. O’Boyle's experience as a board director for multiple publicly traded medical device companies may enhance Outset's governance and strategic direction.

The transition in board leadership indicates a focus on evolving and strengthening the company's direction during a critical growth period, following key insights and contributions from the previous board member, Dale E. Jones.

Outset's innovative Tablo® Hemodialysis System, a significant technological advancement in dialysis, positions the company favorably in the healthcare market, offering transformative solutions for patient care and operational efficiency.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of Dale E. Jones stepping down from the Board may raise concerns about leadership stability and continuity within the company.



The transition of audit committee leadership to Kevin O’Boyle could reflect internal challenges or shifts that may require experienced guidance, indicating potential underlying issues.



There is a notable focus on Kevin O’Boyle’s previous experience with acquired companies, which may suggest a need for Outset to enhance its strategic position in response to competitive pressures.

FAQ

Who is Kevin O’Boyle and what is his new role at Outset Medical?

Kevin O’Boyle is a healthcare veteran appointed to Outset Medical's Board of Directors and chair of its Audit Committee.

What is Outset Medical's primary product?

Outset Medical's primary product is the Tablo® Hemodialysis System, which simplifies dialysis and reduces costs.

How does Tablo improve dialysis care?

Tablo enhances dialysis care through water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and wireless data transmission for comprehensive monitoring.

What are some key companies Kevin O’Boyle has worked with?

Kevin O’Boyle has worked with Nevro Corp., GenMark Diagnostics, and NuVasive, among others in the medical device sector.

Why did Dale E. Jones step down from Outset Medical's Board?

Dale E. Jones stepped down to allow for new leadership; his contributions were acknowledged as instrumental during a critical period for Outset.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outset Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: OM) (“Outset”), a medical technology company pioneering a first-of-its-kind technology to reduce the cost and complexity of dialysis, today announced the appointment of healthcare industry veteran Kevin O’Boyle to its Board of Directors and as chair of its Audit Committee. With Mr. O’Boyle’s appointment, the company also announced that Dale E. Jones has stepped down from the Board.





“Kevin’s over 20 years of healthcare leadership experience span roles as CFO of several publicly traded companies and as a board director of 6 public medical device companies,” said Leslie Trigg, Chair and CEO. “His expertise in capital equipment and recurring revenue business models similar to Outset will help guide the company through its next stage of growth.





“I also want to thank Dale for his innumerable contributions to Outset during a critical period for the company. The experience, guidance and insights he brought to the board will have a lasting impact as we continue to build for the future.”





Mr. O’Boyle served on the board of directors of Nevro Corp. from March 2019 through April 2025 when the company was acquired by Globus Medical, Inc. He also served as Chairman of the GenMark Diagnostics board until its acquisition by Roche in May 2021. Additionally, Mr. O’Boyle served on the boards of Sientra, Inc., Wright Medical Group, Zeltiq Aesthetics, and Durata Therapeutics. He currently serves on the board of Carlsmed, a private company specializing in personalized spine surgery solutions. Previously, he was Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Advanced Biohealing Inc., a medical device company, from December 2010 until it was acquired in July 2011. Prior to that, Mr. O’Boyle served as Chief Financial Officer of NuVasive, Inc. from January 2003 to December 2009. Earlier in his career, Mr. O’Boyle served in various leadership positions during his six years with ChromaVision Medical Systems, Inc. He holds a B.S. in Accounting from the Rochester Institute of Technology.







About Outset Medical, Inc.







Outset is a medical technology company pioneering a first-of-its-kind technology to reduce the cost and complexity of dialysis. The Tablo



®



Hemodialysis System, FDA cleared for use from the hospital to the home, represents a significant technological advancement that transforms the dialysis experience for patients and operationally simplifies it for providers. Tablo serves as a single enterprise solution that can be utilized across the continuum of care, allowing dialysis to be delivered anytime, anywhere and by anyone. The integration of water purification and on-demand dialysate production enables Tablo to serve as a dialysis clinic on wheels, with 2-way wireless data transmission and a proprietary data analytics platform powering a new holistic approach to dialysis care. Tablo is a registered trademark of Outset Medical, Inc.







