Outset Medical Announces Resolution of FDA Warning Letter Issues

Outset Medical resolves FDA compliance issues from 2023, reaffirming commitment to innovative dialysis technology and patient care.

Outset Medical, Inc., a medical technology company focused on innovative dialysis solutions, announced that the FDA has confirmed the resolution of all issues raised in a Warning Letter the company received in July 2023. CEO Leslie Trigg emphasized Outset's commitment to innovation and regulatory compliance as vital to the company's success. The company’s flagship product, the Tablo® Hemodialysis System, is designed to reduce costs and simplify the dialysis process for both patients and healthcare providers, enabling dialysis to be delivered flexibly across various settings. Tablo integrates water purification and on-demand dialysate production, making it a versatile solution for dialysis care.

Outset Medical has successfully addressed all issues cited in a FDA Warning Letter, highlighting their commitment to regulatory compliance and product quality.

This milestone reinforces Outset's dedication to innovation and improving patient outcomes in dialysis, which could strengthen their market position.

The FDA clearance of the Tablo® Hemodialysis System as a solution for both hospital and home use signifies a significant advancement in dialysis technology, potentially expanding their customer base.

Outset's integration of advanced features like water purification and on-demand dialysate production enhances the overall user experience and operational efficiency, making it a competitive option in the medical technology field.

The press release acknowledges the prior issuance of a Warning Letter from the FDA, which highlights potential quality and regulatory compliance issues that could impact consumer trust and market confidence.

While the company has stated that all issues from the Warning Letter have been addressed, the acknowledgment may raise concerns regarding the overall consistency of product quality and regulatory adherence moving forward.

What recent announcement did Outset Medical make regarding FDA compliance?

Outset Medical announced that it has addressed all issues cited in a Warning Letter from the FDA received in July 2023.

How does Outset Medical aim to improve dialysis?

Outset Medical is pioneering technology that reduces the cost and complexity of dialysis, enhancing patient outcomes and operational efficiency.

What is the Tablo® Hemodialysis System?

The Tablo® Hemodialysis System is an FDA-cleared technology that simplifies dialysis processes and can be used in various care settings.

What are the key features of the Tablo® system?

Key features include water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and 2-way wireless data transmission for efficient dialysis delivery.

Who is the CEO of Outset Medical?

Leslie Trigg is the Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Outset Medical, emphasizing innovation in dialysis technology.

$OM Insider Trading Activity

$OM insiders have traded $OM stock on the open market 29 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 29 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LESLIE TRIGG (Chair and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 119,643 shares for an estimated $101,270 .

. NABEEL AHMED (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 73,346 shares for an estimated $60,025 .

. JOHN L. BROTTEM (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 61,208 shares for an estimated $50,062 .

. MARC NASH (SVP Operations and R&D) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 41,620 shares for an estimated $33,850.

$OM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 18 institutional investors add shares of $OM stock to their portfolio, and 92 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outset Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: OM) (“Outset”), a medical technology company pioneering a first-of-its-kind technology to reduce the cost and complexity of dialysis, today announced it has been notified by the Food and Drug Administration that all issues cited in a Warning Letter the company received in July of 2023 have been addressed.





“A commitment to innovation and the advancement of better outcomes in dialysis remains at the core of Outset, which makes the quality of our products and regulatory compliance essential to our company’s success,” said Leslie Trigg, Chair and Chief Executive Officer. “We are pleased to achieve this important milestone and remain vigilant as we work to continuously improve everything we do on behalf of the patients and providers we serve.”







About Outset Medical, Inc.







Outset is a medical technology company pioneering a first-of-its-kind technology to reduce the cost and complexity of dialysis. The Tablo® Hemodialysis System, FDA cleared for use from the hospital to the home, represents a significant technological advancement that transforms the dialysis experience for patients and operationally simplifies it for providers. Tablo serves as a single enterprise solution that can be utilized across the continuum of care, allowing dialysis to be delivered anytime, anywhere and by anyone. The integration of water purification and on-demand dialysate production enables Tablo to serve as a dialysis clinic on wheels, with 2-way wireless data transmission and a proprietary data analytics platform powering a new holistic approach to dialysis care. Tablo is a registered trademark of Outset Medical, Inc.







