Outset Medical Announces One-for-Fifteen Reverse Stock Split, Effective March 20, 2025

(RTTNews) - Outset Medical, Inc. (OM) announced a one-for-fifteen reverse stock split of its common stock, effective March 20, 2025.

Trading will continue under the ticker OM on Nasdaq with a new CUSIP number. Approved by stockholders on March 5, 2025, the split consolidates every 15 pre-split shares into one, reducing outstanding shares from 265 million to approximately 17 million while maintaining the authorized share count and par value.

The split uniformly affects all stockholders, preserving ownership percentages except for fractional shares, which will be compensated in cash. Equity incentive plans, stock options, and warrants will be proportionally adjusted.

Equiniti Trust Company, LLC will manage the process, issuing post-split shares electronically. No action is required from stockholders, as adjustments will be handled automatically by brokers and custodians. Further details are available in Outset Medical's SEC filings.

OM is currently trading at $0.519 or 10.2090% lower on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.

