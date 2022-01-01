Output shut at Iran Gulf gas platform after nearby fire -company

Recasts with company statement, adds background

DUBAI, Jan 1 (Reuters) - Gas production was shut down at Platform 16 in Iran's South Pars field in the Gulf after a fire broke out nearby when lightning ignited leaking gas, the operating company said on Saturday.

"The gas emitted at the water level (from a leaking undersea pipeline) was ignited by lightning 15 km (9 miles) from the platform," Pars Oil and Gas Company said in a statement on its website.

The fire was contained after production was shut down at the platform and planning for repair work has begun, it said.

Iran has struggled to keep its ageing oil and gas fields operational and to maintain its creaking infrastructure with its own limited funds as the country is deprived of access to foreign investment due to U.S. sanctions.

(Reporting by Dubai newsroom; editing by Jason Neely)

((dubai.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.