Output resumes at Troll A platform, Equinor says

OSLO, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Production has resumed at the Troll A platform in the North Sea, with full output expected over the next few days, operator Equinor EQNR.OL said on Wednesday.

Troll A is the platform used to produce gas from the Troll field, Western Europe's largest gas field with a daily capacity of up to 125 million cubic metres (mcm).

"We have now started production and will gradually increase towards full production over the next few days," an Equinor spokesperson said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

The resumption of output comes after a planned maintenance outage that begun in August had to be extended as scheduled work took longer than expected.

