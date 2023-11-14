News & Insights

Output from Kazakhstan's Tengiz oilfield to remain stable in 2024 - energy ministry

MOSCOW, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Oil output from Kazakhstan's giant oilfield Tengiz, operated by Chevron-led CVX.N Tengizchevroil, will remain stable in 2024 from the 2023 plan, Kazakhstan's energy ministry said on Tuesday.

Responding to a Reuters request, the energy ministry said that it forecasts oil output from Tengiz will reach 27.9 million metric tons this year (about 608,000 barrels per day), a similar level to 2023's output but around 4% below that of 2022.

A Chevron spokesperson declined to comment on future output plans.

The TCO consortium is owned by Chevron (50%), Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N (25%), Kazmunaigaz KMGFN.UL (20%) and Lukoil's Lukarco (5%).

