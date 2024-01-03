News & Insights

World Markets
EQNR

Output at Libya's Sharara oilfield hit by protests - engineers

Credit: REUTERS/Ismail Zetouni

January 03, 2024 — 09:44 am EST

Written by Ayman Werfalli for Reuters ->

Adds quotes, background

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Local protests have forced a reduction in output at Libya's Sharara oilfield, which can produce up to 300,000 barrels per day, two engineers told Reuters on Wednesday.

A video circulating on the internet showed a number of local protesters from Fezzan region in southern Libya announcing the closure of the Sharara field until their demands are met.

"We have started a partial reduction in the production," one of the engineers said, confirming that protesters were "in front of the field gate". The engineer did not specify the size of the reduction in output.

One protester told Reuters by phone that the region was "in need of developing projects and services, such as a refinery for fuel supply, paved roads, a clinic and providing jobs for young people".

The Sharara field, one of Libya's largest, has been a frequent target for local and broader political protests.

The field is located in the Murzuq basin in the southeast of Libya. It is run by state oil firm NOC via the Acacus company, with Spain's Repsol REP.MC, France's Total TTEF.PA, Austria's OMV OMVV.VI, and Norway's Equinor EQNR.OL.

In July, production at the Sharara, Elfeel and 108 fields was stopped by tribal protesters over the abduction of a former finance minister.

Libya's oil output has been disrupted repeatedly in the chaotic decade since the 2011 NATO-backed uprising against Muammar Gaddafi.

(Reporting by Ayman Werfalli in Benghazi Writing by Yomna Ehab Editing by Louise Heavens and Mark Potter)

((yomna.ehab@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EQNR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.