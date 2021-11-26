US Markets
Output at Chevron's Australia Gorgon gas plant resumes

Chevron said production at its Gorgon liquefied natural gas plant off Western Australia has resumed after it discovered a minor gas leak at one of its three processing units, called trains, nearly two weeks ago.

MELBOURNE, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Chevron CVX.N said production at its Gorgon liquefied natural gas plant off Western Australia has resumed after it discovered a minor gas leak at one of its three processing units, called trains, nearly two weeks ago.

The energy producer said in a statement late on Friday an investigation into the incident that occurred on Nov. 16 was under way.

The leak was detected on piping associated with the dehydration unit on Train 1 and the unit was shut down as a precautionary measure, Chevron said on Nov. 17.

"Production at Gorgon LNG Train 1 has resumed following the completion of repair work," Chevron said in a statement. The issue was identified as part of routine duties, it said.

Chevron is 47% owner and operator of the 15.6 million tonnes-a-year Gorgon LNG project.

Trains 2 and 3 at the plant have remained running, and the company has continued to deliver LNG to customers and gas to Western Australia, Chevron said.

Gorgon LNG is co-owned by Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N, Royal Dutch Shell Plc RDSa.L and Japanese utilities Osaka Gas 9532.T, Tokyo Gas 9531.T and JERA 9501.T9502.T.

