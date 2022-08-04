Outokumpu's quarterly earnings beat expectations

HELSINKI, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Finland's Outokumpu OUT1V.HE on Thursday posted stronger-than-expected core earnings for the second quarter as steel prices rose following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The steel maker's April-June adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation ( EBITDA) more than doubled to 547 million euros ($555.86 million), above analysts' mean estimate of 443 million in a company-provided poll.

($1 = 0.9841 euros)

(Reporting by Essi Lehto, editing by Terje Solsvik)

((essi.lehto@thomsonreuters.com; +358505412375;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.