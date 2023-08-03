Outokumpu's Q2 profit slumps on weaker European market, considers U.S. expansion

By Jagoda Darlak

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Finnish stainless steel maker Outokumpu OUT1V.HE on Thursday said second-quarter core earnings more than halved from a year earlier, impacted by a quickly weakening market environment in Europe, which it expects to remain muted in the third quarter.

The company's adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) fell 61.3% to 190 million euros ($207.84 million) in the April-June period, below analysts' expectation of 203.9 million in a company-provided poll.

"The market environment in Europe weakened faster than expected and negatively impacted business area Europe's profitability already at the end of the quarter," Chief Executive Heikki Malinen said in a statement.

Outokumpu, whose stainless steel products are used in consumer goods, tanks or facades, said profitability was impacted by "significantly lower" steel prices in both Europe and its Americas region.

Its stainless steel deliveries declined by 10% in the quarter to 502,000 tonnes, and are expected to fall further 5-15% in the third.

Third-quarter adjusted EBITDA is also expected to be lower than in the second.

The group said it is exploring options to expand its U.S. operations, including a possibility of building its own hot rolling mill, to meet increasing demand for locally produced steel in an attractive market.

Outokumpu's rivals kicked off European steelmakers' quarterly earnings on a low note last month, with Sweden's SSAB posting a halved operating profit and Spain's Acerinox' ACX.MC net income dropping 59%.

($1 = 0.9142 euros)

(Reporting by Jagoda Darlak; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)

((jagoda.darlak@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.