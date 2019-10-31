Outokumpu Q3 numbers hit by Asian steel imports

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Finnish stainless steelmaker Outokumpu OUT1V.HE reported a slump in third-quarter sales and profit as cheap Asian imports continued to hit sales in Europe.

Core operating profit fell to 45 million euros ($50 million) from 128 million euros a year earlier, it said on Thursday, missing expectations for 58 million euros in a Refinitiv poll of analysts.

Sales dropped to 1.59 billion euros from 1.73 billion.

($1 = 0.8962 euros)

(Reporting by Tarmo Virki in Tallinn Editing by David Goodman)

