Is Outokumpu (OUTKY) Stock Outpacing Its Basic Materials Peers This Year?

The Basic Materials group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Outokumpu (OUTKY) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Basic Materials peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Outokumpu is one of 275 individual stocks in the Basic Materials sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Outokumpu is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for OUTKY's full-year earnings has moved 1100% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, OUTKY has returned 19.2% so far this year. In comparison, Basic Materials companies have returned an average of 9.1%. This means that Outokumpu is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Voestalpine AG (VLPNY) is another Basic Materials stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 15.3%.

The consensus estimate for Voestalpine AG's current year EPS has increased 40% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Outokumpu is a member of the Steel - Producers industry, which includes 17 individual companies and currently sits at #70 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 26.5% so far this year, meaning that OUTKY is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Voestalpine AG, however, belongs to the Steel - Speciality industry. Currently, this 6-stock industry is ranked #32. The industry has moved +80.3% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Basic Materials stocks should continue to track Outokumpu and Voestalpine AG. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

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Outokumpu (OUTKY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.