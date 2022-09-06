Outokumpu delays restart of ferrochrome furnace amid high electricity prices

Contributor
Essi Lehto Reuters
Published

Finnish stainless steel maker Outokumpu on Tuesday said it would delay the restart of one of its ferrochrome furnaces after maintenance due to "exceptionally" high electricity prices.

Adds quote, context

HELSINKI, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Finnish stainless steel maker Outokumpu OUT1V.HE on Tuesday said it would delay the restart of one of its ferrochrome furnaces after maintenance due to "exceptionally" high electricity prices.

"Energy prices have increased significantly, which has had a negative impact on our cost competitiveness compared to our non-European competitors," said Outokumpu's head of ferrochrome, Martti Sassi, in a statement.

Its ferrochrome production will continue at about 70% of full capacity but this will not impact stainless steel deliveries or its financial outlook for the July-September period, the company added.

(Reporting by Essi Lehto, editing by Stine Jacobsen)

((essi.lehto@thomsonreuters.com; +358505412375;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More