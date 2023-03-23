Outokumpu and Fortum explore steel making with nuclear power

OSLO, March 23 (Reuters) - Outokumpu OUT1V.HE and Fortum FORTUM.HE will explore a possible decarbonisation of Outokumpu's steel manufacturing operations by using so-called small modular nuclear power reactors (SMR), the two Finnish companies said on Thursday.

"Any potential investment decisions will be made at a later stage," the companies said in a joint statement.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Anna Ringstrom)

