Outlook for Warmer US Temps Boosts Nat-Gas Prices

October Nymex natural gas (NGV24) on Tuesday closed up by +0.062 (+2.86%).

Oct nat-gas prices Tuesday recovered from early losses and moved higher on the outlook for warmer US temperatures, which will boost nat-gas demand from electricity providers to run air conditioning. Maxar Technologies said Tuesday that the 11-15 day forecast is trending warmer in the eastern third of the US.

Nat-gas also has support as Tropical Storm Francine is expected to strengthen into a hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico as soon as Tuesday night, which could disrupt US nat-gas production in the Gulf, the source of about 5% of all US dry gas output, according to the EIA.

Lower-48 state dry gas production Tuesday was 99 bcf/day (-2.5% y/y), according to BNEF. Lower-48 state gas demand Tuesday was 71.4 bcf/day (+3.0% y/y), according to BNEF. LNG net flows to US LNG export terminals Tuesday were 12.9 bcf/day (-1.1% w/w), according to BNEF.

An increase in US electricity output is positive for nat-gas demand from utility providers. The Edison Electric Institute reported last Thursday that total US electricity output in the week ended August 31 rose +6.26% y/y to 92,863 GWh (gigawatt hours), and US electricity output in the 52-week period ending August 31 rose +1.81% y/y to 4,148,821 GWh.

Last Thursday's weekly EIA report was bullish for nat-gas prices since nat-gas inventories for the week ended August 30 rose +13 bcf, below expectations of +27 and well below the 5-year average build for this time of year of +51 bcf. As of August 30, nat-gas inventories were up +6.3% y/y and were +10.7% above their 5-year seasonal average, signaling ample nat-gas supplies. In Europe, gas storage was 91% full as of August 21, above the 5-year seasonal average of 83% full for this time of year.

Baker Hughes reported last Friday that the number of active US nat-gas drilling rigs in the week ending September 6 fell by -1 rig to a 3-1/3 year low of 94 rigs. Active rigs have fallen back since posting a 5-year high of 166 rigs in Sep 2022, up from the pandemic-era record low of 68 rigs posted in July 2020 (data since 1987).

