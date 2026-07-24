BioTech
OTLK

Outlook Therapeutics Wins FDA Nod For LYTENAVA After Three Setbacks

July 24, 2026 — 10:58 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Outlook Therapeutics (OTLK) announced that the FDA has approved LYTENAVA as the first and only FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD).

Wet AMD is a leading cause of vision loss in older adults, driven by abnormal blood vessel growth in the retina. For years, physicians relied on repackaged intravenous bevacizumab for eye injections, which lacked FDA approval for ophthalmic use. LYTENAVA now provides a purpose-built, regulated formulation designed specifically for intravitreal administration, ensuring consistency and quality oversight.

The approval follows years of clinical trials and regulatory review, granting LYTENAVA 12 years of market exclusivity under the Biologics Price Competition and Innovation Act. The U.S. retina market is valued at approximately $8.5 billion annually, with bevacizumab already representing a major share of first-line anti-VEGF treatments. With FDA clearance, LYTENAVA is expected to reshape retina care and strengthen Outlook Therapeutics' commercial position.

Company executives emphasized that LYTENAVA addresses a long-standing gap in retina care, delivering a product designed specifically for intravitreal use with the quality oversight patients deserve.

OTLK has traded between $0.16 and $3.39 over the past year. The stock closed Friday's trading at $1.40, up 6.44%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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