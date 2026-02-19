Outlook Therapeutics Stock Up On Exclusive Swiss Deal For LYTENAVA

(RTTNews) - Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK) has expanded its European footprint through an exclusive commercial distribution agreement with Mediconsult AG for LYTENAVA (bevacizumab gamma) in Switzerland.

Under the agreement, Mediconsult will hold exclusive rights to market, import, distribute, and commercialize LYTENAVA in Switzerland, while also leading regulatory activities including seeking Marketing Authorization. Outlook Therapeutics will retain responsibility for manufacturing, product supply, and intellectual property.

"Switzerland represents an important European market for LYTENAVA, and we are pleased to partner with Mediconsult given their deep ophthalmology expertise and strong track record," said Bob Jahr, CEO of Outlook Therapeutics. Mediconsult's CEO Thomas Sammer added that LYTENAVA could provide a valuable treatment option for patients with wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

LYTENAVA, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab, has already received Marketing Authorization in the EU and UK for wet AMD. In the United States, ONS-5010/LYTENAVA (bevacizumab-vikg) remains investigational following a Complete Response Letter from the FDA in December 2025, with a Type A meeting requested to discuss confirmatory evidence.

Launch in Switzerland is expected in 2027, subject to regulatory approval. The company reported a net loss of $23.1 million or $0.38 per basic and diluted share. This compares with net income attributable to common stockholders of $17.4 million, or $0.72 per basic and diluted share for the same period last year.

Outlook Therapeutics ended December 31, 2025, with cash and cash equivalents of $8.7 million, which does not include $2.4 million of net proceeds from sales under its at-the-market offering program.

OTLK has traded between $0.38 and $3.39 over the past year. The stock is currently trading at $0.43, up 7.24%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.