Markets
OTLK

Outlook Therapeutics Stock Climbs 38% After Winning FDA Appeal For NAMD Therapy

May 26, 2026 — 09:46 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Shares of Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (OTLK) are climbing about 38 percent in Tuesday morning trading after the company announced that the U.S. FDA has granted its appeal following completion of the Formal Dispute Resolution process for ONS-5010/LYTENAVA, its investigational therapy for neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD).

The company's shares are currently trading at $0.4251 on the Nasdaq, up 38.08 percent. The stock opened at $0.4652 and has climbed as high as $0.4653 so far in today's session. Over the past year, it has traded in a range of $0.1610 to $3.3900.

CEO Bob Jahr said the decision "provides a clear path forward toward U.S. approval." The company plans to resubmit its Biologics License Application in June 2026, with a Class 1 resubmission expected to carry a PDUFA decision within 60 days.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

OTLK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.