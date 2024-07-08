Outlook Therapeutics Says UK MHRA Grants Marketing Authorization For LYTENAVA To Treat Wet AMD

(RTTNews) - Biopharmaceutical company Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (OTLK) announced Monday that the United Kingdom (UK) Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has granted marketing authorization for LYTENAVA (bevacizumab gamma).

LYTENAVA is the first and only authorized ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab for use in treating wet AMD in the EU and UK.

This approval comes after Outlook Therapeutics was recently granted Marketing Authorization for LYTENAVA by the European Commission for the same therapeutic indication.

The Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) submission to the MHRA was completed under the new International Recognition Procedure (IRP), which allows the MHRA to rely on a positive opinion by the European Medicines Agency's CHMP concerning an application for granting marketing authorization for the same product in the EU in the MHRA's authorization decision.

As part of a multi-year planning process, Outlook Therapeutics entered a strategic collaboration with Cencora (COR) (formerly AmerisourceBergen) to support the commercial launch of LYTENAVA globally following regulatory approvals.

Cencora will provide comprehensive launch support in the EU and the UK including pharmacovigilance, regulatory affairs, quality management, market access support, importation, third-party logistics (3PL), distribution and field solutions.

The collaboration and integrated approach is designed to support market access and efficient distribution of LYTENAVA to benefit all stakeholders, including retina specialists, providers and patients.

