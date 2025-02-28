News & Insights

Markets
OTLK

Outlook Therapeutics Resubmits BLA For ONS-5010 To FDA In Wet AMD

February 28, 2025 — 08:48 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (OTLK), Friday said it has resubmitted its Biologics License Application (BLA) to the U.S.Food and Drug Administration or FDA for ONS-5010 to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD).

A decision from the regulator is expected within six months.

The ONS-5010 BLA resubmission is based on the efficacy and safety demonstrated in NORSE EIGHT study, as well as additional chemistry, manufacturing and controls (CMC) information requested by the FDA. The FDA had previously issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL) citing several CMC issues, open observations from pre-approval manufacturing inspections, and a lack of substantial evidence.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

OTLK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.