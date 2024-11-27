Outlook Therapeutics reports preliminary results from Norse Eight trials

Outlook Therapeutics (OTLK) announced preliminary topline results of Norse Eight, the second of two adequate and well controlled clinical trials evaluating ONS-5010 in wet AMD patients. Upon the completion of analysis of the final results of NORSE EIGHT, Outlook Therapeutics plans to resubmit the Biologics License Application, or BLA, application for ONS-5010 in the Q1 of FY25. In the NORSE EIGHT trial, ONS-5010 did not meet the pre-specified non-inferiority endpoint at week 8 set forth in the special protocol assessment, or SPA, with the FDA. However, the preliminary data from the trial demonstrated an improvement in vision and the presence of biologic activity, as well as a continued favorable safety profile for ONS-5010. Analysis of the data is ongoing as the month 3 data from NORSE EIGHT is being collected, which is expected to be available in January 2025. Upon receipt of the full month 3 efficacy and safety results for NORSE EIGHT, Outlook Therapeutics plans to resubmit the BLA application for ONS-5010 in the first quarter of calendar 2025. In addition, plans for a potential 2025 launch in the UK and Germany are ongoing, where LYTENAVA has received European Commission and MHRA Marketing Authorization for the treatment of wet AMD. Outlook Therapeutics remains confident that ONS-5010/ LYTENAVA is an important therapy for the treatment of wet AMD in place of off-label repackaged bevacizumab that has not received regulatory approval for use in ophthalmology. The pre-specified non-inferiority endpoint at week 8 set forth in the SPA with the FDA was measured by mean change in best corrected visual acuity, or BCVA, from baseline to week 8. The difference in the means between the ONS-5010 and ranibizumab in the NORSE EIGHT trial was -2.257 BCVA letters with a 95% confidence interval of while the lower bound of the pre-specified non-inferiority margin in the SPA was -3.5 at a 95% confidence interval; the hypothesis of noninferiority was not met. In the intent-to-treat, or ITT, primary dataset, NORSE EIGHT demonstrated a mean +4.2 letter improvement in BCVA in the ONS-5010 arm and +6.3 letter improvement in BCVA in the ranibizumab arm.

