Outlook Therapeutics Reports Positive 12-Month Safety Data From Phase 3 Trial On Wet AMD

(RTTNews) - Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK) said new 12-month safety data from the pivotal Phase 3 NORSE TWO trial that further confirmed the strong safety profile in the study of ONS-5010 / LYTENAVA (bevacizumab-vikg) for treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration or wet AMD.

In August 2021, Outlook Therapeutics announced the topline readout of pivotal data from its NORSE TWO trial, which included 11 months of safety data. The data previously reported from NORSE TWO demonstrated clinically relevant and highly statistically significant results as well as a robust safety profile indicating that in the trial ONS-5010 was well tolerated and showed no unanticipated safety signals.

The company said it continues to work towards submitting a Biologics License Application for ONS-5010 to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for ONS-5010 in the first calendar quarter of 2022.

The NORSE TWO pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial enrolled a total of 228 subjects with wet AMD across 39 clinical trial sites in the United States. Participants in the trial were followed for 12 months. The primary endpoint for the study was the proportion of patients who gained at least 15 letters in the best corrected visual acuity at 11 months.

The data from NORSE TWO showed that ONS-5010 bevacizumab-vikg met the primary and key secondary endpoints for efficacy with clinically impactful change observed for treated patients.

The safety results demonstrated in NORSE TWO are consistent with previously reported safety results from Outlook Therapeutics' NORSE ONE and NORSE THREE clinical trials.

