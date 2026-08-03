Outlook Therapeutics to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

We expect Outlook Therapeutics OTLK to beat expectations when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2026 results later this month. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 33.33%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1.20 million, while the same for earnings is pinned at a loss of 9 cents per share.

Let us see how things might have shaped up for OTLK in the soon-to-be-reported quarter.

Factors Likely to Influence OTLK’s Q3 Results

Being a single-asset biotechnology company, Outlook Therapeutics’ growth is entirely centered on its sole product, Lytenava, approved for the treatment of patients with wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD). The drug has been commercialized across the European Union and the United Kingdom since 2024.

The most significant milestone during the quarter was the U.S. approval of Lytenava in late July for the said indication, ahead of schedule. The approval followed the successful resubmission of the biologics license application in June after the company resolved issues raised in the FDA's complete response letter in December 2025. The company expects to launch the product in the United States by the end of this year.

Over the past few quarters, Outlook Therapeutics has generated modest revenues from sales of the drug in ex-U.S. markets, with investors expecting stronger commercial momentum ahead of the planned U.S. launch.

OTLK is likely to have continued incurring losses in the to-be-reported quarter as it invests in U.S. commercial infrastructure and launch activities. However, investors will be looking for sequential improvement in European product sales, with Lytenava already launched in selected markets, as management previously noted a recovery in unit sales following an initial slowdown.

Beyond quarterly financial performance, theearnings callis expected to provide important updates on the timing of the U.S. commercial rollout, inventory availability, reimbursement progress and management's expectations for revenue generation during the remainder of fiscal 2026.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. Quote

Earnings Surprise History

Outlook Therapeutics has a dismal history of earnings surprises. The company’s earnings missed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters, while beating the same on the remaining occasion, delivering an average negative surprise of 15.79%.

OTLK’s Stock Performance

Year to date, shares of Outlook Therapeutics have lost 38.2% against the industry’s 2.7% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Earnings Whispers for OTLK

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for OTLK this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is the case here, as you will see below. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Earnings ESP: Outlook Therapeutics has an Earnings ESP of +42.31% as the Most Accurate Estimate currently stands at a loss of 5 cents and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of loss is pegged at 9 cents.

Zacks Rank: Outlook Therapeutics currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are a few other stocks worth considering from the healthcare space, as our model shows that these too have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.

Harmony Biosciences HRMY has an Earnings ESP of +14.14% and a Zacks Rank #1 at present.

Shares of HRMY have lost 5.6% over the past six months. The company’s earnings missed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering a negative average surprise of 25.16%.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ACAD has an Earnings ESP of +25.00% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.

Shares of ACAD have risen 6.8% over the past six months. The company’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters but missed in the remaining quarter, delivering an average surprise of 20.83%.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics ARQT has an Earnings ESP of +52.94% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.

Shares of ARQT have risen 3% over the past six months. The company’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters but missed in the remaining quarter, delivering an average surprise of 42.78%. ARQT is scheduled to report second-quarter results on Aug. 5.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (OTLK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (ARQT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (HRMY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.