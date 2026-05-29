Outlook Therapeutics Prices $5 Million Registered Direct Offering

(RTTNews) - Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (OTLK) announced it has priced a $5.0 million registered direct offering of its common stock, structured at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. The company entered into a definitive agreement to sell 8,539,709 shares at $0.5855 per share to GMS Ventures and Investments, its largest stockholder.

The offering is expected to close on or about May 29, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions. Outlook Therapeutics expects to receive $5.0 million in gross proceeds before deducting offering expenses, with the funds intended for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The company noted that the securities are being sold under an existing shelf registration statement on Form S-3, originally filed in March 2024 and declared effective in April 2024. The offering will be made only through a base prospectus and prospectus supplement filed with the SEC.

As part of the transaction, Outlook Therapeutics also agreed to amend previously issued warrants held by GMS Ventures— covering 15,488,570 shares—reducing their exercise price to $0.5855 per share, effective upon closing of the offering.

Outlook Therapeutics is developing ONS-5010/ LYTENAVA (bevacizumab-vikg), an investigational ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab for retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration.

OTLK has traded between $0.16 and $3.39 over the past year. The stock closed Thursday's trading at $0.74, up 26.39%. During overnight trading the stock is currently trading at $0.75, up 2.23%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.