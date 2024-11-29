News & Insights

Stocks

Outlook Therapeutics price target lowered to $9 from $50 at BTIG

November 29, 2024 — 05:50 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

BTIG lowered the firm’s price target on Outlook Therapeutics (OTLK) to $9 from $50 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm says ONS-5010 did not surpass the 95% threshold for the primary endpoint in NORSE EIGHT despite the difference between ONS-5010 and ranibizumab falling within the pre-specified noninferiority margin at eight weeks. Despite NORSE EIGHT technically not meeting its primary endpoint, BTIG remains Buy rated. Outlook is now trading at a zero enterprise value, there is still a chance ONS-5010 could be approved, and the company is likely not getting any credit for ONS-5010’s potential in Europe, where ONS-5010 is already approved and launch is expected to commence in 2025, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on OTLK:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

OTLK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.