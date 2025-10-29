Outlook Therapeutics (OTLK) Price Target Increased by 11.90% to 9.59

The average one-year price target for Outlook Therapeutics (NasdaqCM:OTLK) has been revised to $9.59 / share. This is an increase of 11.90% from the prior estimate of $8.57 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $1.01 to a high of $22.05 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 620.90% from the latest reported closing price of $1.33 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 135 funds or institutions reporting positions in Outlook Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 3.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OTLK is 0.00%, an increase of 57.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 21.98% to 6,243K shares. The put/call ratio of OTLK is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors holds 1,365K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,553K shares , representing a decrease of 13.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OTLK by 29.87% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 963K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 443K shares , representing an increase of 54.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OTLK by 154.75% over the last quarter.

Steward Partners Investment Advisory holds 366K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 339K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 281K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

