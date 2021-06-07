Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Shareholders Have Enjoyed An Impressive 118% Share Price Gain

Unfortunately, investing is risky - companies can and do go bankrupt. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. For example, the Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) share price had more than doubled in just one year - up 118%. Also pleasing for shareholders was the 44% gain in the last three months. This could be related to the recent financial results, released recently - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report. Zooming out, the stock is actually down 66% in the last three years.

Outlook Therapeutics wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Over the last twelve months, Outlook Therapeutics' revenue grew by 88%. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. And the share price has responded, gaining 118% as we previously mentioned. That sort of revenue growth is bound to attract attention, even if the company doesn't turn a profit. The strong share price rise indicates optimism, so there may be a better opportunity for buyers as the hype fades a bit.

It's nice to see that Outlook Therapeutics shareholders have gained 118% (in total) over the last year. This recent result is much better than the 18% drop suffered by shareholders each year (on average) over the last three. The optimist would say this is evidence that the stock has bottomed, and better days lie ahead. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks, for example - Outlook Therapeutics has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about.

