Outlook Therapeutics Launches LYTENAVA For Patients With Wet AMD In Germany And The UK

(RTTNews) - Outlook Therapeutics (OTLK) announced that LYTENAVA is now commercially available in Germany and the UK for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. The company noted that LYTENAVA is the first and only authorized ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab for use in treating wet AMD in adults in the European Union and UK. Outlook Therapeutics has entered into a strategic collaboration with Cencora to support the commercial launch of LYTENAVA globally following regulatory approvals.

"Going forward, we remain laser focused on ensuring success in Germany and the UK as well as preparing for additional launches across the region later this year and throughout 2026," said Jedd Comiskey, Senior Vice President, Head of Europe at Outlook Therapeutics.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.