Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Insiders Have Been Selling

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So we'll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Harvard University study found that 'insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year'.

Outlook Therapeutics Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Chief Operating Officer, Terry Dagnon, sold US$162k worth of shares at a price of US$2.55 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$2.33. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$75k for 60.00k shares. But they sold 145.13k shares for US$359k. Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Outlook Therapeutics shares, than buying. The sellers received a price of around US$2.47, on average. We don't gain confidence from insider selling below the recent share price. But we wouldn't put too much weight on the insider selling. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insiders at Outlook Therapeutics Have Sold Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen notably more insider selling, than insider buying, at Outlook Therapeutics. We note insiders cashed in US$359k worth of shares. On the flip side, insiders spent US$55k on purchasing shares. The share price has moved a bit recently, but it's hard to argue that the selling is a positive.

Insider Ownership of Outlook Therapeutics

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. From our data, it seems that Outlook Therapeutics insiders own 1.4% of the company, worth about US$5.5m. However, it's possible that insiders might have an indirect interest through a more complex structure. Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Outlook Therapeutics Insiders?

Unfortunately, there has been more insider selling of Outlook Therapeutics stock, than buying, in the last three months. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. Insiders own relatively few shares in the company, and when you consider the sales, we're not particularly excited about the stock. So we're not rushing to buy, to say the least. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Outlook Therapeutics. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Outlook Therapeutics has 4 warning signs (2 are a bit unpleasant!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

