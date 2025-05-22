Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants

Outlook Therapeutics announces a public offering of common stock and warrants to fund corporate purposes amid ongoing regulatory processes.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. has announced the commencement of an underwritten public offering of its common stock and accompanying warrants to raise capital for working and corporate purposes. The offering's completion and terms are subject to market conditions, and there is no guarantee of its finalization. The company, which is focused on improving treatment for retinal diseases with its product ONS-5010/LYTENAVA™ (a specialized formulation of bevacizumab), plans to use the proceeds for general corporate needs. BTIG, LLC is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering, which is being conducted under an effective shelf registration statement. The company is also preparing for the commercial launch of LYTENAVA™ in the EU and UK later in 2025, while seeking FDA approval in the U.S. for its investigational product.

Outlook Therapeutics has commenced an underwritten public offering of its common stock, which could strengthen its financial position and support its business objectives.

The company is moving forward with the commercial launch of LYTENAVA™ (bevacizumab gamma), an innovative treatment that has received marketing authorization in Europe, which may enhance its market presence and revenue potential.

If approved in the U.S., ONS-5010/LYTENAVA™ would become the first ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab approved for retinal indications, potentially positioning Outlook as a leader in this treatment area.

The engagement of BTIG, LLC as the sole book-running manager for the public offering may provide confidence in the offering's success and the company's strategic direction.

Commencement of an underwritten public offering may signal a need for additional capital, which could be interpreted as a sign of financial instability.

The actual size and terms of the offering are uncertain, which may lead to volatility in stock price and investor confidence.

Reliance on forward-looking statements emphasizes significant risks regarding regulatory approvals and market conditions that could adversely affect future performance.

What is the purpose of Outlook Therapeutics' public offering?

The public offering aims to raise capital for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Who is managing the underwritten public offering?

BTIG, LLC is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering.

What product is Outlook Therapeutics focusing on for retina diseases?

The company is focused on ONS-5010/LYTENAVA™ (bevacizumab gamma) for the treatment of retina diseases.

When is the expected commercial launch of LYTENAVA™ in the EU?

Outlook Therapeutics expects to commercially launch LYTENAVA™ in the European Union in the second quarter of 2025.

What regulatory approvals does Outlook Therapeutics need for the U.S. market?

The company has resubmitted a Biologics License Application to the U.S. FDA for ONS-5010/LYTENAVA™ approval.

$OTLK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 36 institutional investors add shares of $OTLK stock to their portfolio, and 38 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$OTLK Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $OTLK in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 11/29/2024

BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 11/29/2024

ISELIN, N.J., May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Outlook Therapeutics, Inc.



(Nasdaq: OTLK), a biopharmaceutical company focused on enhancing the standard of care for bevacizumab for the treatment of retina diseases, today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of its common stock and accompanying warrants exercisable for shares of its common stock. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.





Outlook Therapeutics intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for working capital and other general corporate purposes.





BTIG, LLC is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering.





The securities described above are being offered by Outlook Therapeutics pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (No. 333-278340) that was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on April 5, 2024. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website located at www.sec.gov. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained, when available, by contacting: BTIG, LLC, 65 East 55th Street, New York, New York 10022, by telephone at (212) 593-7555 or by email at



ProspectusDelivery@btig.com



.





This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that state or jurisdiction.







About Outlook Therapeutics, Inc.











Outlook Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA™ (bevacizumab-vikg; bevacizumab gamma) to enhance the standard of care for bevacizumab for the treatment of retina diseases. LYTENAVA™ (bevacizumab gamma) is the first ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab to receive European Commission and Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency Marketing Authorization for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD). Outlook Therapeutics is working to initiate its commercial launch of LYTENAVA™ (bevacizumab gamma) in the European Union and the United Kingdom as a treatment for wet AMD, expected in the second quarter of calendar 2025. In the United States, ONS-5010/LYTENAVA™ is investigational, and a Biologics License Application has been resubmitted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. If approved in the United States, ONS-5010/LYTENAVA™, would be the first approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab for use in retinal indications, including wet AMD.







Forward-Looking Statements











This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts are “forward-looking statements,” including those relating to future events. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “expect,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “will,” or “would” the negative of terms like these or other comparable terminology, and other words or terms of similar meaning. These include, among others, statements regarding Outlook Therapeutics’ intention to conduct an offering and sale of securities, the size of the offering, the completion of the proposed offering, the expected use of proceeds from the proposed offering, expectations concerning decisions of regulatory bodies and the timing thereof, plans for commercial launch of LYTENAVA™ in the EU and the UK and the timing thereof and other statements that are not historical fact. Although Outlook Therapeutics believes that it has a reasonable basis for the forward-looking statements contained herein, they are based on current expectations about future events affecting Outlook Therapeutics and are subject to risks, uncertainties and factors relating to its operations and business environment, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond its control. These risk factors include fluctuations in Outlook Therapeutics’ stock price, changes in market conditions and satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the offering, risks in obtaining necessary regulatory approvals, the content and timing of decisions by regulatory bodies, and the sufficiency of Outlook Therapeutics’ resources, as well as those risks detailed in Outlook Therapeutics’ filings with the SEC, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2024, filed with the SEC on December 27, 2024, as supplemented by the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2025, and subsequent filings with the SEC, which include uncertainty of market conditions and future impacts related to macroeconomic factors, including as a result of the ongoing overseas conflicts, tariffs and trade tensions, fluctuations in interest rates and inflation, and potential future bank failures on the global business environment. These risks may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements in this press release. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Outlook Therapeutics does not undertake any obligation to update, amend or clarify these forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities law.







Investor Inquiries:







Jenene Thomas





Chief Executive Officer





JTC Team, LLC





T: 908.824.0775







OTLK@jtcir.com







Source: Outlook Therapeutics, Inc.



