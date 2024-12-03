News & Insights

Outlook Therapeutics CEO Russell Trenary steps down

December 03, 2024 — 04:35 pm EST

Outlook Therapeutics (OTLK) announced that Russell Trenary has stepped down as the company’s president and CEO, effective immediately. Lawrence Kenyon, executive VP, CFO and member of the board of directors, has been appointed interim CEO. Kenyon has served as the company’s CFO and secretary since September 2015. He has been a member of Outlook Therapeutics’ board of directors since August 2018 and also served as the company’s president and CEO from August 2018 to July 2021. The company has engaged an executive search firm to work with the board of directors to identify a permanent CEO.

TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers.
