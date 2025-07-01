Outlook Therapeutics Appoints Bob Jahr as Chief Executive Officer

Outlook Therapeutics appoints Bob Jahr as CEO to drive growth and enhance commercialization of its retinal disease treatments.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company focused on improving treatments for retina diseases, has appointed Bob Jahr as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and member of the Board of Directors. With over 20 years of experience in the biopharmaceutical sector, Jahr brings a wealth of knowledge in leading commercial teams across various therapeutic areas. Lawrence A. Kenyon will continue in his role as Chief Financial Officer. This leadership change comes as the company advances towards launching its product LYTENAVA™ in Europe and seeks FDA approval in the U.S. Jahr previously held significant positions at Sobi North America and UCB Pharma, contributing to major asset management and regulatory preparations. Additionally, the board has approved an option for Jahr to purchase 800,000 shares of common stock as part of his compensation package.

Appointment of Bob Jahr as CEO, bringing over 20 years of relevant biopharmaceutical experience to enhance leadership and strategic direction.

Launch of LYTENAVA™ (bevacizumab-vikg) in Europe underway, positioning the company well in the ophthalmology market.

Potential for U.S. FDA approval of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA™, which could become the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab for retinal indications, increasing market potential.

Appointment of a new CEO following an interim leadership period may signal instability in the company's executive management.



Issuance of 800,000 stock options to the new CEO as a material inducement could raise concerns about excessive executive compensation, especially if the company's financial performance does not improve.



The reliance on forward-looking statements indicates uncertainty regarding the company's future performance and potential regulatory approvals, which may affect investor confidence.

Who has been appointed as the new CEO of Outlook Therapeutics?

Bob Jahr has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer of Outlook Therapeutics.

What is Bob Jahr's experience in the biopharmaceutical industry?

Bob Jahr has over 20 years of experience building and leading commercial teams across various therapeutic markets.

What product is Outlook Therapeutics focused on launching in Europe?

Outlook Therapeutics is focused on the launch of LYTENAVA™ (bevacizumab-vikg) for treating wet AMD.

What role will Lawrence A. Kenyon continue to serve at Outlook Therapeutics?

Lawrence A. Kenyon will continue as Chief Financial Officer and serve on the Board of Directors.

What is the significance of LYTENAVA™ (bevacizumab gamma)?

LYTENAVA™ is the first ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab approved for treating retinal diseases like wet AMD.

$OTLK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 36 institutional investors add shares of $OTLK stock to their portfolio, and 38 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$OTLK Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $OTLK in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 05/20/2025

ISELIN, N.J., July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Outlook Therapeutics, Inc.



(Nasdaq: OTLK), a biopharmaceutical company focused on enhancing the standard of care for bevacizumab for the treatment of retina diseases, today announced the appointment of Bob Jahr as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Mr. Jahr has also been appointed to the Outlook Therapeutics Board of Directors. Lawrence A. Kenyon, who has served as Outlook Therapeutics’ Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and interim CEO, will continue serving as CFO and as a member of the Board of Directors.





“We are very pleased to welcome Bob to the executive leadership team as we continue to execute on our path forward. Bob’s experience, track record and deep understanding of the biopharmaceutical industry will be invaluable as we scale as a commercial entity. With our launch in Europe underway and potential U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval in the coming months, we believe this appointment is timely and positions us to drive value for our stakeholders,” commented Faisal G. Sukhtian, Chairman of the Outlook Therapeutics Board of Directors.





Mr. Jahr brings more than 20 years of experience in the biopharmaceutical industry building and leading commercial teams spanning therapeutic areas including rare disease, oncology, hematology, autoimmunology, neuroscience, cardiovascular and inflammation. Over the course of his career, he has led operational and commercial efforts for multiple billion dollar assets and franchises.





“LYTENAVA™ (bevacizumab-vikg; bevacizumab gamma) has the potential to truly transform the global retina market and offer a much-needed ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab for wet AMD,” added Mr. Jahr. “With the commercial launch underway in Europe and potential FDA approval in the U.S. in the near term, I am excited to join the team at such a pivotal time for Outlook Therapeutics. I look forward to adding the depth and breadth of my experience to Outlook Therapeutics and continue building momentum to position it as a leader in the ophthalmology market.”





Mr. Jahr joins Outlook Therapeutics having most recently served as the Chief Commercial Officer for Sobi North America (NA), where he oversaw commercial strategy, planning and execution excellence, which includes accountability for all marketing, sales, operations and market access activities. During his tenure at Sobi NA, Mr. Jahr led the immunology and hematology franchises, and three global development asset teams focused on preparing for regulatory submission, life cycle management and launch. Prior to his role at Sobi NA he served as General Manager & Vice President Head of International Markets at UCB Pharma SA (UCB) where he managed the company’s portfolio in markets including China, Japan, Brazil, AUS, Canada, Middle East and Latin America. He also served as VP Head of US Payer Value, Pricing, Strategy & Innovation at UCB where he was responsible for developing teams during a period of expansion and launches. Prior to UCB he held leadership roles in sales, marketing, operations, payor strategy, and market access at Amgen.





Mr. Jahr holds a Master of Business Administration degree and a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration and Management from University of Montana.







Inducement Grant







Additionally, Outlook Therapeutics announced that the independent members of its Board of Directors approved the issuance of an option to purchase 800,000 shares of common stock to Mr. Jahr in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), as a material inducement to Mr. Jahr’s start of employment with Outlook Therapeutics.





The option will be issued on July 1, 2025 with an exercise price per share equivalent to the closing price of Outlook Therapeutics’ common stock on the date of grant. The option will vest over four years, with 25% of the shares subject to the option vesting on the first anniversary of the grant date, with the remaining shares vesting in equal monthly installments over the three years thereafter, subject to Mr. Jahr’s continuous service through the applicable vesting date.











About Outlook Therapeutics, Inc.











Outlook Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA™ (bevacizumab-vikg; bevacizumab gamma) to enhance the standard of care for bevacizumab for the treatment of retina diseases. LYTENAVA™ (bevacizumab gamma) is the first ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab to receive European Commission and MHRA Marketing Authorization for the treatment of wet AMD. Outlook Therapeutics commenced commercial launch of LYTENAVA™ (bevacizumab gamma) in Germany and the UK as a treatment for wet AMD.





In the United States, ONS-5010/LYTENAVA™ (bevacizumab-vikg) is investigational, and a BLA has been resubmitted to the FDA. If approved in the United States, ONS-5010/LYTENAVA™, would be the first approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab for use in retinal indications, including wet AMD.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts are “forward-looking statements,” including those relating to future events. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “expect,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “will,” or “would” the negative of terms like these or other comparable terminology, and other words or terms of similar meaning. These include, among others, expectations concerning the therapeutic potential of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA™ as a treatment of wet AMD, Outlook Therapeutics’ commercialization strategy, the market opportunity for ONS-5010/LYTENAVA™, expectations concerning decisions of regulatory bodies and the timing thereof, ONS-5010/LYTENAVA™’s potential as the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab for use in treating retinal indications, including wet AMD, in the United States and other statements that are not historical fact. Although Outlook Therapeutics believes that it has a reasonable basis for the forward-looking statements contained herein, they are based on current expectations about future events affecting Outlook Therapeutics and are subject to risks, uncertainties and factors relating to its operations and business environment, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond its control. These risk factors include those risks associated with developing and commercializing pharmaceutical product candidates, risks of conducting clinical trials and risks in obtaining necessary regulatory approvals, the content and timing of decisions by regulatory bodies, the sufficiency of Outlook Therapeutics’ resources, unanticipated or greater than anticipated impacts or delays due to macroeconomic and geopolitical conditions (including the long-term impacts of ongoing overseas conflicts, tariffs and trade tensions, fluctuations in inflation and interest rates and other economic uncertainty), as well as those risks detailed in Outlook Therapeutics’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2024, filed with the SEC on December 27, 2024, the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2025 and future quarterly reports Outlook Therapeutics files with the SEC. These risks may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements in this press release. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Outlook Therapeutics does not undertake any obligation to update, amend or clarify these forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities law.







