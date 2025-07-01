Outlook Therapeutics Appoints Bob Jahr As Chief Executive Officer

(RTTNews) - Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (OTLK) said on Tuesday that it has appointed Bob Jahr as Chief Executive Officer.

Subsequently, the company's Chief Financial Officer, Lawrence A. Kenyon, who has been serving with the additional role of interim CEO, will continue to work as CFO.

Prior to joining Outlook, Jahr had worked as the Chief Commercial Officer for Sobi North America. Earlier, he had served as General Manager & Vice President Head of International Markets at UCB Pharma SA.

