Markets
OTLK

Outlook Therapeutics Appoints Bob Jahr As Chief Executive Officer

July 01, 2025 — 08:40 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (OTLK) said on Tuesday that it has appointed Bob Jahr as Chief Executive Officer.

Subsequently, the company's Chief Financial Officer, Lawrence A. Kenyon, who has been serving with the additional role of interim CEO, will continue to work as CFO.

Prior to joining Outlook, Jahr had worked as the Chief Commercial Officer for Sobi North America. Earlier, he had served as General Manager & Vice President Head of International Markets at UCB Pharma SA.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

OTLK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.