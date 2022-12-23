Markets
OTLK

Outlook Therapeutics Announces $25 Mln Of Registered Direct Offering At $0.87/shr

December 23, 2022 — 06:30 am EST

(RTTNews) - Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (OTLK) said on Friday that it has inked a securities purchase deals with existing institutional and accredited investors, for the purchase and sale of 28.460 million shares, at $0.8784 per share, in a direct offering for total proceeds of around $25 million.

The offering, expected to be closed on December 28, included participation by GMS Ventures and Investments, Outlook's largest stockholder.

The drug maker intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to support its ONS-5010 development program as well as working capital, and other general corporate purposes.

