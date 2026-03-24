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OTLK

Outlook Plunges Over 48% After Pricing $5 Mln Offering Of Shares And Warrants; Marks New 52-week Low

March 24, 2026 — 10:22 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (OTLK) shares plunged above 48%, reaching a new 52-week low of $0.16 on Tuesday, after the firm priced its previously announced public offering of 20 million shares and accompanying warrants to purchase up to 20 million shares at a combined public offering price of $0.25.

The aggregate gross proceeds of the offering are expected to be $5 million.

Outlook intends to use the net proceeds from the offering primarily for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Each common warrant will have an exercise price of $0.25 per share, will be exercisable immediately and will expire five years from the date of issuance.

The offering is expected to close on or about March 25, 2026.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

The stock closed Monday's trading at $0.31, down 8.91%.OLTK has thus far hit a high of $3.39 in the last year.

For More Such Biotech and Pharmaceutical News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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