Outlook Plunges Over 48% After Pricing $5 Mln Offering Of Shares And Warrants; Marks New 52-week Low

(RTTNews) - Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (OTLK) shares plunged above 48%, reaching a new 52-week low of $0.16 on Tuesday, after the firm priced its previously announced public offering of 20 million shares and accompanying warrants to purchase up to 20 million shares at a combined public offering price of $0.25.

The aggregate gross proceeds of the offering are expected to be $5 million.

Outlook intends to use the net proceeds from the offering primarily for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Each common warrant will have an exercise price of $0.25 per share, will be exercisable immediately and will expire five years from the date of issuance.

The offering is expected to close on or about March 25, 2026.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

The stock closed Monday's trading at $0.31, down 8.91%.OLTK has thus far hit a high of $3.39 in the last year.

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