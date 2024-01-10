News & Insights

Outlook for German construction sector grim in 2024, researchers say

Credit: REUTERS/FABIAN BIMMER

January 10, 2024 — 01:55 am EST

Written by Rene Wagner and Tom Sims for Reuters ->

By Rene Wagner and Tom Sims

BERLIN, Jan 10 (Reuters) - The outlook for Germany's construction sector is grim for 2024, according to two prominent research institutes on Wednesday, a further bad sign for the nation's struggling property industry as it suffers its worst crisis in decades.

German construction spending is set to fall in 2024 for the first time since the financial crisis, according to a study by the DIW economic institute.

A separate survey by the Ifo economic institute showed sentiment in residential construction at an all-time low.

For years, the property sector in Germany and elsewhere in Europe boomed as interest rates were low and demand was strong. But a rapid rise in rates and costs put an end to the upsurge, pushing some developers into insolvency as bank financing dried up and deals froze.

"The slump in the construction industry is taking longer than expected," said Laura Pagenhardt, an author of the DIW study.

Construction volume will shrink by 3.5% in 2024 to 546 billion euros ($597.38 billion) before recovering slightly with a 0.5% increase in 2025, DIW said in the study to be published on Wednesday and seen by Reuters.

The last time that German construction spending declined was in 2009.

The Ifo survey showed sentiment in residential construction dropped to -56.8 points in December, worse than -54.4 points in November. It was the lowest level since Ifo began tracking the index.

"The prospects for 2024 are bleak," said Klaus Wohlrabe, head of surveys at Ifo.

Germany has been falling short of its efforts to build 400,000 apartments a year, and the industry has been calling on German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to stem the property crisis.

Tim-Oliver Mueller, head of the German Construction Industry Federation, kept up the pressure on Wednesday.

"Berlin, we have a problem. We are not talking about abstract things, but about affordable housing, which is urgently needed," he said.

($1 = 0.9140 euros)

Construction jobs https://tmsnrt.rs/3vmp6By

Home prices fall https://tmsnrt.rs/3NC8xrG

German property slump https://tmsnrt.rs/3HeLUWM

(writing by Tom Sims and Miranda Murray; editing by Rachel More, Michael Perry and Christina Fincher)

((Tom.Sims@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 645;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.