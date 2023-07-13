News & Insights

Outlook for German companies clouds over - IW Institute

Credit: REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

July 13, 2023 — 12:00 am EDT

Written by Klaus Lauer for Reuters ->

BERLIN, July 13 (Reuters) - The confidence of German companies deteriorated again this summer, according to a survey by the German Economic Institute (IW) to which Reuters had access on Thursday.

More than one third of the 2,000 German companies surveyed in June expect weaker business activity this year than in 2022. There is currently no prospect of an economic upswing, the IW, an economic institute close to employers, said.

"The war in Ukraine and its consequences for the global economy are developing into ongoing burdens for companies and consumers," said IW economic expert Michael Groemling.

About 34% of all companies surveyed in June expect their production to deteriorate this year, while only 27% expect it to improve. In spring 2023, however, there were still more optimistic companies than pessimistic.

The construction industry in particular is struggling with high costs, higher interest rates and lower demand. Here, the share of pessimists clearly outweighs the optimists.

The situation is better among service providers, as one third of the companies have positive production expectations and only 23% have negative ones. The reason is that the fear of high energy costs has decreased and the employment situation is stable.

"This favours consumption. But here, too, the overall mood has worsened since the spring," the institute said.

(Reporting by Klaus Lauer; Writing by Maria Martinez; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((maria.martinez@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.