Outlook for Alternative Assets Remains Solid Despite Uncertainties

2023 has been a year defined by twists and turns that has defied the expectations of most market participants. Amid the tumult, alternative assets have been a source of resilience especially as the industry continues to evolve. According to Prequin’s Head of Private Equity Research Insights Cameron Joyce, the best opportunities are in private debt and secondaries.

In terms of various categories within the asset class, rising interest rates have been a major headwind for private equity. This has limited deal activity and exits, however there are indications that the climate could be improving as we head into 2024, while long-term investor demand remains strong.

Similar to private equity, venture capital has also been hamstrung by tighter monetary policy in terms of exits and valuations. Real estate has also been negatively impacted by rising rates, resulting in a weaker fundraising environment and muted deal activity. It’s also become more challenging for mid-sized and smaller funds given that many investors are gravitating towards larger funds.

Private debt has been relatively strong due to its seniority in the capital stack and floating-rate structure. This has been increasingly important for companies given that banks have raised lending standards. For investors, private debt has been effective in terms of dampening volatility while delivering above-average returns.

Finsum: Alternative assets performed quite well in 2023 amid a turbulent year for financial markets. Here’s a roundup of some of the key categories within the asset class.

