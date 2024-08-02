The Outlook for Cooler US Temps Weighs on Nat-Gas Prices

Sep Nymex natural gas (NGU24) on Friday closed down -0.001 (-0.05%).

Sep nat-gas prices on Friday fell to a new 3-month nearest futures low and closed slightly lower. The outlook for cooler US weather that will curb nat-gas demand from electricity providers to power air conditioning is weighing on prices. Forecaster Atmospheric G2 said Friday that the north-central and northeastern parts of the US are expected to have cooler temperatures for August 7-11. Nat-gas prices recovered most of their losses Friday after a fall in the dollar index (DXY00) to a 4-1/2 month low sparked short covering.

Lower-48 state dry gas production Friday was 102.8 bcf/day (+1.2% y/y), according to BNEF. Lower-48 state gas demand Friday was 84.3 bcf/day (+11.2% y/y), according to BNEF. LNG net flows to US LNG export terminals Friday were 13.1 bcf/day (+5.9% w/w), according to BNEF.

A decline in US electricity output is negative for nat-gas demand from utility providers. The Edison Electric Institute reported Wednesday that total US electricity output in the week ended July 27 fell -6.23% y/y to 91,383 GWh (gigawatt hours), although US electricity output in the 52-week period ending July 27 rose +2.03% y/y to 4,144,884 GWh.

Thursday's weekly EIA report was bullish for nat-gas prices since nat-gas inventories for the week ended July 26 rose by +18 bcf, below expectations of +31 bcf and below the 5-year average build for this time of year of +33 bcf. As of July 26, nat-gas inventories were up +8.3% y/y and were +15.7% above their 5-year seasonal average, signaling ample nat-gas supplies. In Europe, gas storage was 84% full as of July 28, above the 5-year seasonal average of 75% full for this time of year.

Baker Hughes reported Friday that the number of active US nat-gas drilling rigs in the week ending August 2 fell -3 rigs to 98 rigs, just above the 3-year low of 97 rigs posted June 28. Active rigs have fallen back since posting a 5-year high of 166 rigs in Sep 2022, up from the pandemic-era record low of 68 rigs posted in July 2020 (data since 1987).

