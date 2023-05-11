News & Insights

Outgoing Enel CEO steps down from Endesa board

May 11, 2023

Written by Pietro Lombardi for Reuters

May 11 (Reuters) - The outgoing chief executive of Italian energy giant Enel ENEI.MI is leaving the board of Enel's Spanish unit Endesa ELE.MC.

The resignation comes "as a result of the end of his term as Director of Enel," Endesa said on Thursday. Starace was Vice Chairman of Endesa's board.

